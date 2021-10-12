Consumer body issues arrest warrant against Mumbai resident

The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued a non-bailable warrant and directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to arrest a Mumbai resident, and produce him before the Commission on November 17.

The president of the Consumer Commission, D.B. Binu, issued the warrant against Sunil Tiwari, a resident of Kalyan Street in Mumbai, for non-compliance with an order passed by the body in 2017 on a complaint filed by Lt. Cdr. S. Savitha, a Naval officer.

The consumer plaint pertains to the officer entrusting Southern Roadlines (where Mr. Tiwari was manager) to ferry her car to Kochi by truck for ₹11,055 as logistics cost, when she was transferred here from Mumbai. On enquiry following non-receipt of the car for over a fortnight, it was found that the car had suffered extensive damage in a collision with an MUV in Karnakata, while it was being driven to Kochi, which was against the terms of the agreement reached with the logistics firm.

She approached the consumer body, seeking compensation for the extensive damage to the car and for default in safely reaching the vehicle on time to Kochi. She again approached the body seeking implementation of its order passed in 2017 of ₹2 lakh as compensation with interest, and also annual interest at the rate of 12% since 2017, for the mental agony, physical inconvenience, and cost of repairs of the car.