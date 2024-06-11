GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress workers stage protest against poor state of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road

Published - June 11, 2024 12:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers led by Kaloor South division councillor Rajani Mani protesting against non-repair of the potholed Kaloor-Kathrikadavu Road on June 10.

Congress workers led by Kaloor South division councillor Rajani Mani protesting against non-repair of the potholed Kaloor-Kathrikadavu Road on June 10. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Congress workers staged a protest on June 10 (Monday) against the poor condition of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road.

The pothole-filled road has witnessed several accidents, especially those involving two-wheelers. A luxury bus belonging to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation fell into a pothole on June 9 (Sunday) night. The axle of the vehicle was damaged. The protesting Congress workers said the bus was shifted only by Monday morning.

The protesters blamed the Greater Cochin Development Authority for not taking necessary steps to restore the road before the monsoon.

