Congress workers stage protest against poor state of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road

Congress workers staged a protest on June 10 (Monday) against the poor condition of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road.

The pothole-filled road has witnessed several accidents, especially those involving two-wheelers. A luxury bus belonging to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation fell into a pothole on June 9 (Sunday) night. The axle of the vehicle was damaged. The protesting Congress workers said the bus was shifted only by Monday morning.

The protesters blamed the Greater Cochin Development Authority for not taking necessary steps to restore the road before the monsoon.