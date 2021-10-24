Congress welcomes activists from other parties

Over 1,000 new members inducted into the organisation

People from all walks of life are joining the Congress and strengthening the organisation, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said.

Speaking at a meeting convened here on Sunday to welcome those who joined the party from other organisations, Mr. Sudhakaran said the people of India wanted the Congress to lead the country. Opposition parties too are of the view that the Congress should lead the nation. On some party leaders in Kerala leaving the organisation, Mr. Sudhakaran said thousands would join the party in their place.

He blamed the Centre for selling off national assets, including banks, public sector companies, and ordnance factories. The Congress will oppose the move, he said.

The CPI(M) has degenerated into a party of loyalists who bow before the tyrant. The CPI, which had earlier corrected the CPI(M) on several issues, has stooped to the level of the supporter of the latter in all its wrongdoings. The CPI could not even raise its voice against the physical attack on one of its women student leaders by the SFI, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Congress would soon stage a comeback at the national and State levels. He urged party workers and democratic forces to stay united to fight for the protection of women.

Party leaders claimed that around 1,000 activists from various organisations joined the Congress on Sunday. A procession was taken out from Manappattyparambu to the venue of the meeting at the Ernakulam Town Hall.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyas presided over the meeting.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sreenivas Krishnan, Hibi Eden, MP, and MLAs K. Babu, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadath, Roji M. John, and Eldhose Kunnappilly were among those who were present.

