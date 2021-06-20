Commuters seek more general coaches in trains

The Southern Railway must add half a dozen general coaches in trains that have resumed service within Kerala, since COVID curbs are being lifted in a phased manner and all commuters are not in a position to reserve tickets and travel, the Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association (TRPA) has demanded.

Curbs are slowly being lifted on different modes of public transport, and more trains are being pressed into service as days pass by. Ordinary people who cannot afford to travel in private vehicles and even in long-distance buses must benefit from this. It is in this context that intra-State trains that operate during day time be allotted five or six general coaches, P. Krishnakumar, general secretary of the association said in a memorandum submitted to the Southern Railway. This will help commuters avail ticket from railway booking counters and travel. Prior reservation is often a hassle for regular travellers and those who need to travel in emergency situations. This insistence on prior booking is a reason for inadequate patronage of many trains in the interim period between the first and second waves of the pandemic. Allotting general coaches will in turn ensure patronage and also increase Railway’s income, he added.