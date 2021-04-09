Combined team wins Pulling Regatta

A combined team from the Anti-Submarine Warfare School (ASW), Diving School, INHS Sanjivani and survey ships won the overall trophy called ‘The Cock’ in the Kochi Area Pulling Regatta of the Southern Naval Command held in the Ernakulam channel on Wednesday.

The Signal School secured the runners-up position. Races during the regatta were conducted in the traditional pulling ‘whalers’ and held in four different categories namely, Junior Sailors, Senior Sailors, Officers and Best Whaler. The boats had to cover a distance of 2 km in the Ernakulam channel, starting from the Venduruthy-Vikrant Bridge and finishing at the Amba Jetty. Six teams formed from all major units of the SNC based in Kochi participated in the regatta. Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, presented awards to the winners.