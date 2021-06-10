District Collector S. Suhas has been given additional charge as MD of Cochin International Airport Ltd.
The outgoing MD, V.J. Kurien handed him the temporary charge here on Thursday.
District Collector S. Suhas has been given additional charge as MD of Cochin International Airport Ltd.
The outgoing MD, V.J. Kurien handed him the temporary charge here on Thursday.
Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 10:12:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/collector-to-hold-charge-as-cial-md/article34783985.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.