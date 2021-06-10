Kochi

Collector to hold charge as CIAL MD

District Collector S. Suhas has been given additional charge as MD of Cochin International Airport Ltd.

The outgoing MD, V.J. Kurien handed him the temporary charge here on Thursday.


