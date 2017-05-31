Collector issues notices to shopping malls, theatres

District Collector K. Muhammed Y. Safirulla on Tuesday issued notices to five shopping malls and five cinemas in Kochi, directing them to rectify shortcomings and put in place a proper fire safety apparatus.

The notice followed a a safety audit of the shopping malls and cinemas conducted by the Fire and Rescue department last week. The audit report, submitted to the District Collector, also recommended rectification measures to be taken by the buildings.

The Collector directed the fire department to submit the final report on the security scenario of the malls and theatres before July 15.

Commenting on the issue, R. Prasad, divisional officer of the Fire and Rescue Service, said many of the theatres in the city were functioning in old buildings which did not have adequate safety features.

“No permanent safety features are provided in such buildings. In many buildings, the fire exits are found closed down,” he said.