Collector for prompt response to survey applications in Ernakulam

District Collector Jafar Malik has called for proper maintenance of register and applications received at taluk offices in connection with survey.

He was addressing the land records monitoring committee meeting of tahsildars and surveyors from various taluks.

Mr. Malik said applications received for survey should be prioritised according to their receipt. In the case of applications that are given special consideration, the reasons for the same should be mentioned mandatorily. Health care, marriage, and education are some of the reasons for prioritising applications.

He said responses to applications received till June 31 should be given before the end of July. He also called for monthly filing of action taken reports by surveyors.