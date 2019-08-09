Cochin Shipyard launches two ro-pax vessels

The Cochin Shipyard launched two ro-pax (roll-on roll-off passenger) vessels designed and built by it for the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Thursday.

The vessels were the third and fourth in a series of 10 vessels, eight ro-pax and two ro-ro vessels, ordered by the IWAI. The vessels would be operated in National Waterways 1 and 2. The vessels are capable of accommodating 200 passengers each and will have eight crew members and can carry two trucks and four cars. Equipped with all life-saving gear, they are built to IRS standards.

A release from the yard said it had a robust order book and was building a technology demonstration vessel for the DRDO, two 1,200 pax and two 500 pax vessels for the Andaman and Nicobar administration besides the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. It is also building a total of 27 small vessels for clients like the IWAI, fisheries department of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Navy.

It has also signed a contract for four mini bulk carriers for a private firm for coastal water operations and nine floating border outpost vessels for the BSF and eight anti-submarine warfare corvettes for the Navy.