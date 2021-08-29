Coastal security beefed up after intelligence inputs

13 Sri Lankan nationals reportedly readying plans to travel to Pakistan through Kochi

The police machinery in Kochi city and Ernakulam rural are maintaining alert following an intelligence report on the possibility of 13 boat-borne Sri Lankan nationals, who are said to have illegally entered India through Tamil Nadu, readying plans to travel to Pakistan through Kochi on fishing trawlers.

The report was that they could reach Kochi by boat or by road and stay in tourist destinations here, before leaving the country. Considering this, the police have been directed to step up inspection of vehicles, homestays, resorts, and hotels.

Police sources said personnel from other districts, including Alappuzha, too had upped their vigil following the report. On their part, the Coastal Police have been directed to strengthen patrol and surveillance and inspect suspicious looking boats, while also eliciting help from coastal vigilance volunteers.