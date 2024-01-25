CMP Party Congress in Kochi from January 28

January 25, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The 11th Party Congress of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), formed in 1986 under the leadership of M.V. Raghavan, will be held in Kochi on January 28, 29 and 30.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the general meeting presided over by party State secretary C.P. John at 5 p.m. at Marine Drive where a rally beginning from Rajendra Maidan at 3.30 p.m. will conclude. UDF convener M.M. Hassan will be the chief guest at the general meeting. Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs T.J. Vinod and Anoop Jacob, Party for Democratic Socialism representative from Bengal Sameer Puthudanda, Adv. A.N. Rajan Babu, Orissa Communist Party president Ajay Rawat, and UP National Democratic People’s Front representative Yogendra Yadav will be the other honorary guests.

P.R.N. Nambeeshan will hoist the party flag at Town Hall on January 29, and C.P. John will inaugurate the delegates’ conference where HMS All India Secretary Tampan Thomas will be the chief guest. C.A. Ajeer will present the political organisation report at 11 a.m. Then there will be group discussion and general discussion.

At 4.30 p.m., C.N. Vijayakrishnan will preside over a seminar on ‘Co-operative Movement, Possibilities and Challenges’. Krishnan Kotumala will present the topic. Adv. M.M. Monai, A.N. Radhakrishnan, K.P. Baby, Alex Kozhimala, and Akin Francis will participate.

On January 30 at 10 a.m., M.P. Saju will preside over a seminar on Gandhi Smriti on whether secular India will become a religious nation. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the seminar. V.K. Ravindran will present the topic and leaders of IUML, BJP, CPI(M), and the Congress including P.K. Kunhalikutty, K. Chandran Pillai, Jebi Mather, MP, and Prakash Babu will take part in the discussion.

Election of central council will be held in the evening.