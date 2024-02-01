GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMFRI to open doors to public as part of Foundation Day celebrations

February 01, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will celebrate its 77th Foundation Day on February 2 by opening its doors to students and the public.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive exhibits on marine life, observe scientific activities conducted by CMFRI and interact with scientists and researchers. As part of the Open House programme, the National Marine Biodiversity Museum, various laboratories, marine research aquarium, hatcheries, library and other facilities at the CMFRI will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum houses an extensive collection of marine specimens, including fishes, corals, sponges, sea snakes, turtles and seaweeds, providing a comprehensive insight into marine biodiversity.

Models of innovative technologies such as the Recirculating Aquaculture System and Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture will be demonstrated. Exhibits to create awareness of ecosystem conservation and the dangers of marine pollution will be showcased. The objective of the programme is to sensitise people about the sustainable utilisation of marine fisheries and conservation of marine biodiversity and to provide insight into research activities transpiring in the sector, said a press release here.

