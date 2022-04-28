Civil servants tie the knot

Renu Raj, Sriram Venkitaraman marry in private function

KOCHI

Two serving civil servants, Alapuzha District Collector Renu Raj and Health Department Joint Secretary and Kerala Medical Services Corporation managing director Sriram Venkitaraman, got married in a private function at Chottanikkara on Thursday. The marriage was solemnised at an auditorium in Ambadymala near the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple in the presence of their close relatives, friends, and colleagues. Both of them joined the civil service after pursuing MBBS. While Ms. Raj cleared the civil service exam with the second rank in 2014, Mr. Venkitaraman did the same in 2012. Both of them served as Devikulam Sub Collectors when they drew attention for their action against land encroachment. A high-flying and popular Mr. Venkitaraman lost much of that sheen when he was suspended from service after being arraigned as an accused in a road accident case where the car, allegedly driven by him, hit and killed instantly journalist K.M. Basheer in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019.

He was later reinstated in the Health Department.