City not given its due, says T.J. Vinod

The statement in the State Budget that Kochi has been allotted a total of ₹6,000 crore for various projects is misleading and contrary to facts, T.J. Vinod, MLA, has said.

The funds allocated earlier for the Kochi metro, Smart City, and AMRUT project have been mentioned in the budget.

Moreover, the State Government’s permission to extend the metro to Thripunithura and Kakkanad were given over a year ago and funds set apart then.

“I am unable to fathom how old projects and their allocation found mention in the present budget. Only ₹2.5 crore for UMTA and for solar ferries is new. It is sad that Kochi has not been given its due despite it contributing over half the State’s tax revenue,” Mr. Vinod said.