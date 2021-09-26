CIAL solar boat to power Muziris tourism

The Cochin International Airport and the Muziris Heritage Project have entered into an agreement to use a solar boat from the airport authority for tourism purposes.

CIAL has a 24-seater solar-powered boat under Kerala Waterways and Infrastructures Limited, which is implementing the revival of canals across the State for backwater and coastal tourism.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the first phase of the backwater transport project in February, said a communication from CIAL on Sunday.

The CIAL boat deploys 15 panels and can run on solar power throughout the day. It can also be electrically charged in case sunshine dips, and can run up to five hours if fully charged once. The boat has been designed in a such a way that it can move in water of 45-cm depth.

CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas and Muzuris Project Director P.M. Noushad signed the memorandum of understanding for the use of the solar-powered boat, the communication added.