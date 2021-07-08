CIAL sees spike in passenger movement

It handled 5,89,460 international passengers between January and May

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has seen substantial increase in passenger movement.

A communication from the airport said it handled 5,89,460 international passengers between January and May this year. The figures have placed the airport in the third spot in terms of international passenger volumes after Delhi and Mumbai.

The month of April saw the airport handle 1,38,625 international passengers. The total number of passengers stands at 15,56,366 between January and May this year. CIAL managing director S. Suhas was cited in the press release as saying that steps taken by CIAL had enhanced the confidence of passengers.

One of the most recent facilities established at the airport is the Rapid PCR testing facility. A total of 146 passengers travelled to the UAE after getting tested the facility on Monday even as the test has been made mandatory for travelling to the Gulf country. The CIAL facility gives out result in less than half an hour.

CIAL’s testing centre at Terminal 3 can conduct 200 tests in an hour.