Church Bill decision after getting public’s views, govt. tells HC

‘Draft Bill placed on public domain, views to be elicited in 30 days’

‘Draft Bill placed on public domain, views to be elicited in 30 days’

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it would take a final call on the draft Bill relating to the Malankara Church after obtaining the views of the public on the Bill.

The Bill has been prepared by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission headed by former Supreme Court judge K.T. Thomas with a view to end the disputes between the two factions in the Malankara Church.

The government also submitted that the draft Bill had been placed on public domain for eliciting public views for which 30 days’ time had been stipulated.

The submissions were made by State Attorney N. Manoj Kumar when an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge’s directive to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoma church if the Ernakulam Collector could not implement the court’s order came up before the court.

The appeal said that the directive of the single judge to take over the church amounted to an interference with the sovereign power of the State to control the law and order situation.