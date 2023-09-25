HamberMenu
Chief Minister to launch seven CIAL mega projects on October 2

September 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
How CIAL’s terminal 3 will look like. An artist’s impression.

How CIAL’s terminal 3 will look like. An artist’s impression. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the import cargo terminal of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and launch DigiYatra software developed by CIAL and the modernisation of the airport emergency service on October 2 at a function scheduled for 4.30 p.m.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the international terminal expansion, a golf tourism project, and aero lounges. These projects are part of CIAL’s infrastructure development programme ‘Flying into Tomorrow’.

A communication from CIAL said the airport expected significant growth in passenger movement and was gearing up to meet the infrastructure requirement. A new apron at the northern flank of the existing pier of terminal-3, spread over 15-lakh sq. ft., along with a terminal expansion spanning 5-lakh sq. ft., this phase heralds a new era meant to meet future needs. The number of aircraft parking bays will go up to 44, incorporating eight additional aerobridges.

The communication claimed that the new import cargo terminal would turn South India into a dominant cargo hub, raising CIAL’s annual cargo capacity to two lakh tonnes.

The current international cargo space could be repurposed only for export activities that will give a fillip to the government’s intervention in promoting the State’s farm produce.

The cargo terminal will commence operation immediately after obtaining clearances from regulatory agencies.

The country’s biggest airport lounge facility, ‘0484 Luxury Aero Lounge’, at CIAL will cover an area of 50,000 sq. ft. This transit accommodation facility offers 42 guest rooms, bridging international, domestic and business jet terminals with meeting spaces and workspaces allowing seamless business operations within the airport confines.

CIAL’s implementation of the DigiYatra system, aiming to equip passengers with seamless and paperless airport entry is unique, said the communication. The software used in the face recognition technology is developed by CIAL’s IT and communication department. The core software platform integrates with airline and airport systems and the central DigiYatra platform. It will be deployed at 22 gates at the domestic terminal with imported e-gates. It will eliminate manual checks.

After becoming the only airport in the country to have registered a profit in the post-pandemic era, CIAL has taken up a number of initiatives in the last couple of years. It commissioned two energy projects (a 14 MWp solar plant at Payyannur and a 4.5 MW hydro plant in Kozhikode) and a business jet terminal.

