Kochi

Chennai returnee testspositive in Palakkad

District has been preparing to declare itself as Covid-free

A 50-year-old man who reached here from Chennai was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Monday even when the district was preparing to declare itself as disease-free.

The man from Sreekrishnapuram returned from Chennai on May 6 along with eight others in a vehicle. The driver was from Tamil Nadu.

The team reached Walayar check-post at 9 a.m. on May 6 and underwent health checkup there. The man in question had no symptoms then. The team was then shifted to Kerala Medical College near Cherpulassery for institutional quarantine.

He was shifted to Government Taluk Hospital, Ottapalam, on Sunday when he developed physical discomfort. He was tested positive on Monday.

He was managing a tea shop in Chennai. He closed the shop on April 22 as business was down. He returned by using the pass issued by the district authorities.

The District Medical Officer said the others who returned along with him would continue in quarantine and would be tested for COVID-19.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 9:01:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/chennai-returnee-testspositive-in-palakkad/article31559893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY