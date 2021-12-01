Chellanam residents submit memorandum to Minister

Residents of Chellanam, under the aegis of Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi, met Irrigation Minister Roshi Augustine to request expediting the works to find a permanent solution to the coastal segment between Chellanam and Fort Kochi.

A statement issued by the Manassery north unit of the Janakiya Vedhi said that a memorandum had been submitted to the Minister to complete on a war-footing the ₹344-crore works announced by the government. The memorandum also said that the segment between Cheriyakadavu and Saudi Manassery beach road should be brought under the programme of coastal protection.