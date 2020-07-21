Chellanam gets flooded for the second consecutive day

The coastal village of Chellanam saw another day of flooding after high waves rushed over shore protection walls and entered thousands of homes between Vachakkal in the north to Saudi and Manassery near Fort Kochi.

The entire 16-km stretch from north to south was flooded. A few residents even took refuge on top of their houses temporarily to evade the rising waters, said T.A. Dalphin, a resident.

This is the first time that such a long stretch of the coastal area has been flooded, he added.

The village was flooded on Monday too. A house was toppled by the waves, and a dozen houses sustained damage.