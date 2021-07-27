Checks on Kitex unit part of routine procedures, say officials

Monday’s inspection against assurances given by Industries Dept., alleges Sabu M. Jacob

Officials of the Groundwater Department inspected Kitex Garments unit on Monday to ascertain the use of groundwater by the unit.

Sources said the inspection was part of routine checks on industrial units using groundwater but had to take No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the department. A report on the inspection is expected soon though sources pointed out that the Kitex unit had not approached the department for NOC.

Sources said the inspection followed complaints raised at the District Development Committee (DDC) a fortnight ago. P.T. Thomas, MLA, had said at the DDC meeting that Kitex Garments was drawing a substantial quantity of groundwater without official permission.

Meanwhile, Kitex Group chairman Sabu M. Jacob said here that an inspection was held for the 12th time on the company premises in a short period of time. He had alleged that 11 inspections had been carried out at Kitex units during June. Monday’s inspection is against assurances given by the Industries Department that checks on industrial premises would be centralised, and that no surprise and serial inspections would be conducted.

Mr. Jacob said officials of the Groundwater Department at Kakkanad had informed him that the inspection was held on the basis of a complaint raised by Mr. Thomas. He added that the Industries Minister had promised a fortnight ago that there would be centralised checks on industrial units, and that surprise checks would not be held.

Earlier this month, Mr. Jacob had said that the group was withdrawing from investing ₹3,500 crore in Kerala. The Telangana government then invited him to that State where the group now plans to invest ₹1,000 crore in the Kakatiya Textiles Park in Warangal district. The group also received an invitation from Sri Lanka recently. Kitex Group has been invited to invest in several other States, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.