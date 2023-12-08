HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cheating case: ED interrogates Kasaragod resident

The accused siphoned off ₹300 crore from various financial firms in Dubai.

December 08, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating a resident of Kasaragod accused of siphoning off ₹300 crore from various financial firms in Dubai.

The accused was picked up from a hotel here on Thursday morning. He was taken to the ED office where he is being grilled since.

The accused allegedly borrowed from various financial firms in the UAE which he is suspected to have invested in businesses in Kerala. In this connection, the ED also conducted raids at the offices of 18 companies, including in construction and hospitality industries, suspected to have benefitted from those investments. It is also suspected that he may have pumped funds into the Malayalam film industry.

The investigation agency intervened after the UAE authorities shared information about the accused with the Union government. The UAE has also reportedly sought his extradition in cases registered there.

Related Topics

Kerala / investigation / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.