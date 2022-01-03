Kochi

Charging kiosk at MG Road metro station

A charging kiosk at Kochi Metro's MG Road Station will be inaugurated on Tuesday by former captain of the Indian football team, I.M. Vijayan.

Named "RideOwn", this pedal operated charging kiosk is designed and developed by Smado Labs Private Limited, in association with Kochi Metro Rail Limited. It is compatible for charging smart phones and laptops.

Metro riders can burn their calories and power up their smart devices here. With the introduction of this, KMRL intends to attract the public to use and support health-oriented sustainable solutions and engage in a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle, says a release.


