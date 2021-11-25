Chakkaraparambu accident: hunt for hard disk continues

The hunt for the missing hard disk, which is expected to unlock the mystery behind the Chakkaraparambu accident, which took three lives, by revealing the happenings at a Fort Kochi-based hotel where the victims had attended a late-night party, proved futile on Wednesday as well.

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the case has sought the help of local fishermen to find it in addition to the experts already engaged. It is learnt that local fisherfolk may have netted a hard disk but dumped it back into the water on finding it useless. Though the investigators were not sure whether it was the same hard disk, searches were held along the location based on feedback.

The police team had already taken the help of the scuba diving team of the fire force as well as the Coast Guard to find the missing hard disk, but in vain.

The police suspect that the hard disk might contain visuals that could prove to be crucial evidence in the case. The accident turned controversial after it emerged that the ill-fated car was followed by another car driven by a person identified as Syju Thankachan who had moved an anticipatory bail plea and has since then gone untraceable.

The CB continues to collect statements from those who attended the party on the fateful night. Once Syju is tracked down, he will be questioned, sources said. Besides, Roy J. Vayalat, the hotel owner, and the first accused, Abdul Rahman, both on bail, will be questioned again, if needed. The former is recuperating after a medical procedure he underwent recently for cardiac ailments.

The accident killed three, including two models, after the car driven by Abdul Rahman had rammed a tree on the national highway in the early hours of November 1. The driver was since then found to be under the influence of alcohol.