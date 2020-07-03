Centres for first-line treatment identified

In the wake of two containment zones being declared within Kochi Corporation limits, the civic body has heightened its vigil. The Jana Sevana Kendra operating in the Kochi Corporation main office will be shifted to Yathra Auditorium near the Government Law College to prevent crowding at the office, Mayor Soumini Jain said.
All public services including issuing birth, death, and marriage certificates and payment of taxes will be available at the auditorium from Monday.
The corporation has identified A.J. Hall, Kaloor, and Mattancherry Town Hall as prospective COVID-19 first-line treatment centres to treat asymptomatic patients once the existing first-line treatment centres at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly, and the CIAL Convention Centre reach full capacity. Infrastructural changes such as providing beds, bathroom facilities, nurses stations and rooms for doctors will soon be made at the halls.
The civic body is also in the process of identifying additional institutional quarantine facilities in each division, Ms. Jain said.
She said that strict action would be taken against shops and other establishments violating COVID-19 prevention protocol. A close watch would be maintained over markets such as the ones at Chambakkara and Palluruthy to avoid crowding. She stressed the need for public cooperation to prevent the spread of the disease. All political and social gatherings must be avoided for the next 10 days and the elderly must remain indoors, she said.
