Centre to provide ₹30 crore for Aluva market complex

March 15, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has agreed to provide ₹30 crore under its Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to set up a modern market complex in Aluva.

With the Central assistance, the implementation of the long-pending project estimated at ₹50 crore is likely to gain momentum. The State government had earlier given in-principle approval for the renovation of the market, which has been in a dilapidated state for more than a decade. It was cleared at a meeting of the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) held in November last year.

The Aluva municipality had drawn up a detailed project report titled ‘Ente Aluva Angadi’ with technical assistance from the KSCADC, and it was forwarded to the Centre for funding under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The project cost will be shared between Central and State governments in the ratio of 60:40.

“We hope to start preliminary works within three months. Of the total ₹50 crore, the Centre will provide ₹30 crore, while the State government will extend an assistance of ₹20 crore. The municipality is ready to provide ₹5 crore, if there is an increase in the total project estimate,” said M.O. John, municipal chairman.

The proposed market complex will be spread across 1.8 lakh square feet. It will have four floors. The building will have a supermarket, 88 shops, and a restaurant. It will also have a cold storage facility.

