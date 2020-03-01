Kochi

Centre denying workers their rights: AITUC

National centenary conference of union to be held in Alappuzha from April 2

The anti-labour policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government will be taken up for detailed discussions at the national centenary conference of the All India Trade Union Congress to be held in Alappuzha from April 2 to 5.

The Union government was trying to deny workers their rights across various sectors and it would be taken up for discussions at the centenary conference, said Wahida Nizam, national secretary of AITUC, here on Saturday.

The Central government had been trying to curtail rights of workers and promoting anti-worker policies, she said.

About 1,800 delegates from across the country will attend the meet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference on April 2.

