Kochi

Centre delayed metro sanction: Hibi

The Union Budget had little new to offer for Kerala, Hibi Eden, MP, said on Monday.

The second phase extension of Kochi metro to Kakkanad had been announced during the UPA rule, following which the Centre had accorded in-principle sanction in 2019.

The Centre had unduly delayed the official sanction, and has now accorded it just before the Assembly polls, with an eye on garnering votes. In fact, the time was now overdue for according sanction for the metro’s third phase extension up to the Cochin International Airport, he said.

The budget had not mentioned any scheme that would benefit ordinary people like fishermen and farmers, Mr. Eden said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 10:21:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/centre-delayed-metro-sanction-hibi/article33720715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY