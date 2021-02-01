Centre delayed metro sanction: Hibi

The Union Budget had little new to offer for Kerala, Hibi Eden, MP, said on Monday.
The second phase extension of Kochi metro to Kakkanad had been announced during the UPA rule, following which the Centre had accorded in-principle sanction in 2019.
The Centre had unduly delayed the official sanction, and has now accorded it just before the Assembly polls, with an eye on garnering votes. In fact, the time was now overdue for according sanction for the metro’s third phase extension up to the Cochin International Airport, he said.
The budget had not mentioned any scheme that would benefit ordinary people like fishermen and farmers, Mr. Eden said.
