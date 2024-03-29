Cattle insurance plan for dairy farmers

March 29, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam zonal union of cooperative milk producers has come out with a heat index-based cattle insurance scheme to protect dairy farmers from sharp fluctuations in milk production during the summer, marked by rising temperature. The insurance net will be available during April and May, said M.T. Jayan, chairman of the union in a press release. The Ernakulam union comprises dairy farmers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

The premium for subscribing to the insurance scheme is ₹99 per animal. Of this, the zonal union will provide ₹50 and the farmers will pitch in with ₹49. More than a thousand dairy farmers from primary dairy cooperatives in the districts are expected to join the scheme, said a press release. The insurance benefits will be remitted directly to the farmers’ accounts.