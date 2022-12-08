Cattle, calves fatally knocked down by speeding vehicle in Kochi

December 08, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

Five head of stray cattle, including two calves, were fatally knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Kuzheekadu Junction in Ambalamugal on Wednesday around 3.30 a.m.

The vehicle involved in the accident had sped away. The CCTV camera in the area caught only a blurred image of the tail end of the vehicle. The incident was reported to the police by another motorist who passed through the area immediately thereafter.

“The carcasses were subjected to post-mortem, and we have registered a case invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” said Reji P.P., Sub Inspector, Ambalamugal police.

Among the sections invoked were IPC 279 (rash and negligent driving) 429 (killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering animals useless). Sections of the relevant Act for not reporting the accident and taking the animals to hospital were also invoked.

Three of the animals had instantly died, while the other two were lying injured and died shortly thereafter. The carcasses lying on the road were removed by fire and rescue services personnel.

The stray cattle killed were reportedly the ones that had turned the 50-odd acres of FACT campus dominated by wild growth and shrubs into their home. Many parts of the campus remain unfenced, leaving cattle to stray into the road often. There have been incidents in which motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, sustained injuries after crashing into stray cattle. There have also been incidents of cattle being poached for meat.