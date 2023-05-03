Cartoon mela in Kochi from May 5 to 8

May 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Caritoon, the national cartoon mela organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy in collaboration with the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi and Chavara Cultural Centre, will be held across five venues in the city from May 5 to 8.

Senior cartoonists and animators will take part in the event which will be inaugurated by Mayor M. Anilkumar at the Durbar Hall Art Centre on May 5 at 5 p.m. An exhibition of 1,001 cartoons will be held at various galleries at the Durbar Hall from May 5.

There will be talk shows, screening of Shyamaprasad’s documentary on EP Unny, debates and the like. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will deliver an introductory speech to the discussion on humour in uniform in which members of Kerala Police’s social media cell will take part.

A camp for cartoonists will be inaugurated by Sebastian Paul at Chavara Cultural Centre on May 6, and a day-long cartoon coaching session for children will be inaugurated by T. Kaladharan on May 7. On the days of the mela, live caricaturing will be held at Subhash Park from 4 p.m.