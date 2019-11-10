Cancer tech incubator in city soon

The city is likely to get its first cancer technology incubator early next year, which will offer support and mentorship to start-ups in the field of medicine.
The project, jointly implemented by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), will bring together the technology and administrative framework, providing an ecosystem for start-ups to productise their clinical ideas, said Moni Kuriakose, director, CCRC.
Dr. Kuriakose was speaking on the second day of the four-day CanQuer annual symposium in the city on Saturday, which emphasised the significance of early cancer detection and technologies that aid it.
Speaking at the event, KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath said the incubator would provide innovators with a platform to experiment without worries about failure.
