Kochi

Camp for transpeople

A camp for transpeople, discussing issues faced by them along with a self-employment workshop, will be held at the Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovations near Vyttila from December 16 to 21.

As many as 13 papers on the problems faced by transpeople will be presented at the event named ‘Marivillu 2019’ organised by the Kerala Youth Welfare Board.

Dec 16, 2019

