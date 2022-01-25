Cameras to keep tabs on illegal waste dumping in Kochi

Corporation to rope in private agency to set up 150 surveillance cameras across 74 divisions

A proposal for installing 150 surveillance cameras across the 74 divisions of the Kochi Corporation to curb illegal dumping of waste will soon come up for the consideration of the civic authorities.

The proposal, which was vetted by the health standing committee of the corporation, will be placed before the town planning standing committee.

Once cleared, it will be placed before the corporation council for its approval, the civic authorities said. Besides the 150 cameras of the civic body, another 150 are likely to be put up by the city police. The cameras will be networked to the district police headquarters. A private firm, which was identified by the police, came up with the proposal.

The firm has offered to purchase, operate and maintain the network of high-definition cameras.

The agency, which has associated itself with the Kerala Police in a few other local bodies for setting up surveillance cameras, has offered to ensure uninterrupted service during its contract period. It has sought the right to display advertisements on poles and posts erected on city roads in lieu of the cost of cameras and the operational and maintenance expenses of the network, a civic official said.

Expenses

It will be a zero-cost affair for the corporation, as it will not have to spend for the equipment and its installation and maintenance. Allowing the firm to display advertisement boards will have no financial consequences for corporation, as the right to collect tax for display of advertisements was taken away from civic bodies long ago, said T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee.

The proposal for setting up surveillance cameras was considered by the corporation earlier, as illegal dumping of waste on roads and canals had been causing health hazards. The civic body had earlier identified spots where refuse was being dumped.

Strengthening surveillance system and strict enforcement of rules are necessary to keep city roads clean and effectively manage waste, Mr. Ashraf said.