Call to exploit potential for development in Kerala

Entrepreneurs should come forward to realise the huge potential for development in Kerala once COVID-19 subsides, State Planning Board Vice Chairman V.K. Ramachandran has said. He was participating in a webinar organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and HDFC Bank on the development potential of the State post-pandemic.

The pandemic has had its impact on various aspects of the economy — agriculture, allied sectors, manufacturing, fisheries, transport, tourism, health, trade, and hospitality industry. But the unity of the government and people will strengthen the progress of the State.

He called on entrepreneurs to exploit the potential of the coastal region of Kerala. Entrepreneurs have great potential in the manufacture of medical devices. High-end manufacture of diagnostics, biotechnology and medical devices opens up new business avenues for the State, he added.