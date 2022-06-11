Call for plan to protect Chellanam-Fort Kochi coastal segment

Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi organises rally

Members of Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedhi carry symbols of granite boulders in a protest march on Saturday demanding that a comprehensive programme be implemented to protect the Chellanam-Fort Kochi coastal segment. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Around a hundred members of the Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi organised a rally, with members carrying symbolic granite stones demanding that a comprehensive plan to protect the coast between Chellanam and Fort Kochi be implemented.

V.T. Sebastaian of the Janakiya Vedhi claimed that the current efforts would not fully address the problem of sea erosion and that the issue was basically related to increasing the depth of coastal waters.

The rally was initially planned between Thoppumpady and Manassery, but the route was changed as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was slated to inaugurate the first phase of sea wall erection using tetrapods at South Chellanam. The rally was then held between Beach Road, west of Thoppumpady and Manassery, after the Chief Minister’s programme concluded.