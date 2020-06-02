Businessman’s murder: court to pronounce verdict tomorrow

The verdict in the case relating to the murder of Shamsudeen, 59, owner of King Shoe Mart, in 2013 will be pronounced by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday.

The charge is that Joshi of Maradu killed Shamsudeen on Market Road, Netoor, over a real estate deal. The probe into the case was led by G. Venu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aluva.

He was arraigned as accused on the basis of circumstantial and scientific evidence as there was no eyewitness.

A total of 28 persons deposed as witnesses before the court.

Three arrested

The Aluva police arrested three youths on the charge of attempting to break into a jewellery outlet near the Aluva private bus stand on Sunday.

The accused are Saju Sabu of Thuravur and Akhil and Jaison of Ramapuram. They attempted to break in using driller, blades, iron rods, and wires, the police said.