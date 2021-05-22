Bund dismantled to ease flooding in Kakkanad areas

The Thrikkakara municipal authorities, in cooperation with the Irrigation Department, dismantled the Kozhichira bund near the Rajagiri Valley to ease flooding in some of the eastern areas of the municipality on Friday.

The bund was taken apart under the supervision of Thrikkakara Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan and councillor P.M. Abdu from Edachira. He said that areas such as the Link Valley residential complex, Edachira, Thengode, and Vikas Vaani were flooded. The flood waters also caused damage to standing crops in these areas. The situation was such that people were unable to get out of their homes because of the flooding of the surrounding areas. The road leading to these areas too came under flood waters, which remained stagnant for two days.

With siltation and debris, the Kadambrayar river has seen little flow of water. This had resulted in storm water causing floods in the area, said Mr. Abdu. Earlier, a part of the bund was dismantled to allow some of the water to flow out. However, the flooding eased only a little, which led the authorities to resort to completely taking the bund apart.