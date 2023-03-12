Brahmapuram fire almost doused, says district administration

March 12, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam district administration has claimed that 95% of the fire at the plastic waste heaps of Brahmapuram has been extinguished. The firefighting measures were carried out after dividing the area into seven sectors. Smoke that billowed from sectors six and seven could be fully controlled. Fire and Rescue Services workers and machines would be redeployed to the sectors where the fire was still raging, said District Collector N.S.K. Umesh.

The Collector, who is coordinating the rescue mission, cautioned about fresh fires at the site as there existed the possibility of release of combustible gas. An action plan is being prepared to address the situation, he said.

Guards, cameras

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel will be present at the plant site even after the fire is extinguished. Guards will be deployed and cameras installed for monitoring the sites. Rescue personnel are working at the site round the clock in shifts. Currently, 200 rescue personnel, 68 civil defence personnel, 55 officials of the Kochi Corporation, 18 excavator operators, 48 home guards and police personnel are engaged in the mission. Naval officials and those from the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are also at the site, he said.

The March 2 fire had raised serious health concerns as the winds that blew across the site carried the smoke to different parts of the city and adjoining areas. The fire and subsequent health crisis invited severe criticism and the Kochi Corporation was held responsible for the accident.

Holiday till March 15

The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the city and neighbouring local bodies till March 15 as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a communication issued by the district administration quoting the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) said the air quality in Kochi city and adjoining areas has improved when compared to the previous days. The dousing of fire and controlling of smoke have reflected in the improved air quality parameters too, the communication said.

The State Health department has announced the launch of mobile medical units in the city following the fire outbreak. While two units will start functioning on Monday, five more will be pressed into service on Tuesday. The units will be primarily looking at respiratory health issues.