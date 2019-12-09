BPCL-Kochi Refinery team wins quiz

The team from BPCL–Kochi Refinery lifted the trophy at the second annual health, safety and environment quiz held here on Saturday.

The quiz, organised to mark the Bhopal gas tragedy and improve awareness among employees in hazardous industries, was conducted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) along with the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.