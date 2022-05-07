BPCL Kochi Refinery bags quality award
BPCL Kochi Refinery has bagged the IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award 2021 in the manufacturing category. The award is for excellence in quality management in the manufacturing industry with visionary leadership, customer-focused excellence, focus on success, sustainability, organisational governance, and ethical behaviour, said a communication from BPCL here.
