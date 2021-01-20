Boy drowns in pond

A 12-year-old boy drowned in a public pond at South Eroor near Thripunithura after he had ventured into the waters to swim on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The boy was identified as Emmanuel, a seventh standard student from Maradu. He had come to the pond with his friend from the same school on a bicycle while just pedalling around.

The police said that while his friend walked around the pond watching fishes, the victim ventured into the water though he wasn’t adept at swimming. “Though the friend saw him flailing his arms, he initially mistook it for swimming before he realised that he was in trouble and probably sinking. The pond was very deep with steep underwater slopes that could trap even expert swimmers,” said Hill Palace police sources.

By the time the other boy raised the alarm, bringing members of the public rushing in, the victim had completely sunk.