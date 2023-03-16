HamberMenu
Book chronicling Cusat’s journey to be released on March 18

It recollects contributions of people who had shaped the progress of the university in the last five decades

March 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The history of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been chronicled in a book to be released on March 18.

Titled ‘A Journey towards Excellence: 50 Years of Cochin University of Science and Technology’, the book will be released by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries.

The 260-page book was penned by a team of former and serving staff members of the university. It has recollected the contributions of people who had shaped the progress of the university in the last five decades. The book has also recorded major milestones over the last 50 years, according to an official communication.

Set up in 1971 as University of Cochin with 500 students, the university has a current strength of about 8,000 students and nearly 500 faculty members across 30 teaching departments.

