HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bishop calls for observing ‘digital Lent’

Bishop George Madathikandathil appeals to the faithful to limit their use of Internet, mobile phones, watching television serials, and access to social media

February 22, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop of Kothamangalam George Madathikandathil has sent out an appeal to the faithful to make the annual observation of Lent more relevant to contemporary times by observing what has been described as a ‘digital Lent’ during which there is either total abstinence from or controlled use of social media and watching of entertainment programmes on both television and other platforms.

A spokesman for the diocese, which is part of the Syrian Catholic Church, said that while Lent had traditionally meant giving up fish and meat, among other luxuries on a routine basis, the recent social trends called for self-restraint on excessive use of social media and other digital platforms.

Different denominations among the Roman Catholics observe Lent, mostly as a 40-day period beginning with Ash Wednesday. It is the season of sharing and sacrifices, mortification of the flesh and alms-giving, during which excessive comfort and luxury are given up.

Lent is etymologically linked to the days of Spring when the days are comparatively long. It is a period of recollection of the fasting and prayers of Jesus before his public ministry as recounted in the New Testament. The period is a preparation for the celebration of the mysteries of the Christian faith that include the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, establishment of the Eucharist on Maundy Thursday and crucifixion and death of Jesus on Good Friday. Lent culminates in the celebration of Easter.

In his appeal, Bishop Madathikandathil appealed to the faithful to limit their use of Internet, mobile phones, watching television serials, and access to social media. One can totally abstain from them or restrict their use, the bishop’s appeal said.

The spokesman for the diocese said that the tendency of unbridled use of these new media was especially prevalent among young people and children, and that the bishop’s appeal had taken these trends into consideration.

Related Topics

religious leader

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.