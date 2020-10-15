Kochi

BIS holds webinar on World Standards Day

The local branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) held a webinar on Wednesday to celebrate World Standards Day 2020.

N. Prashant, managing director, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, spoke on the growing importance of standards and certification in daily life.

The day, celebrated to raise awareness among regulators, industry, and customers about the importance of standardisation to the global economy, had technical sessions on environment management, air and water quality, and energy management.

