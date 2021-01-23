Biomining of Brahmapuram legacy waste to cost ₹54 crore

Financial bid placed before Kochi Corporation

The consortium that qualified in the technical bid for the rehabilitation of legacy (old) waste lying at the Brahmapuram yard of the Kochi Corporation has quoted ₹54.9 crore for the proposed work.

The financial bid submitted by the consortium of Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd and Bauer GmbH, Germany, has been placed before the civic body for follow-up action. About one lakh cubic metres of old waste has to be biomined from the dumping site within nine months after awarding the work, according to the request for proposal invited by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) responsible for engaging private players for waste management in the State.

Survey

The corporation has to justify the rate quoted by the consortium and assess the exact quantity of the legacy waste in consultation with the State Pollution Control Board.

The corporation has requested the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, to carry out a survey to assess the quantity of waste. The survey is expected to take at least two weeks, according to a report filed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta before the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal in New Delhi in the case related to the non-compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in the State. The Local Self-Government Department and the Kochi Corporation will be responsible for ensuring that the firm completes the work within the stipulated time frame.

The selected firm will have to biomine the existing legacy waste and recover the entire area, including the land allotted to the Indian Medical Association, for the development of a biomedical treatment plant.

It should ensure recovery of the land by cutting and levelling it to the maximum possible extent, aimed at getting a relatively flat land after biomining.

The successful bidder has to scientifically process the old garbage as per the guidelines specified in the SWM Rules 2016.

The project will be based on Design and Build Basis. The agency selected should submit a management plan for dumping site land reclamation, excavation, screening and resource recovery, biomining of unprocessed municipal solid waste, and development of a facility for scientific disposal of residual solid waste.