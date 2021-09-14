Kochi

Bicycle contests at Cusat

A cycling treasure hunt, slow cycling and cycling with lemon and spoon would be the highlights of bicycling contests that are scheduled to be held at Cochin University of Science and Technology on September 18 evening.

The initiative comes from Cusat and MYBYK, which is in charge of operating and maintaining shared bicycles available for hire at metro stations and other public spaces in the city. The shared bicycle project launched earlier this year is an initiative of CSML, in association with KMRL.

For details call 6238151008.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 10:57:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/bicycle-contests-at-cusat/article36462368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY