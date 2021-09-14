Bicycle contests at Cusat

A cycling treasure hunt, slow cycling and cycling with lemon and spoon would be the highlights of bicycling contests that are scheduled to be held at Cochin University of Science and Technology on September 18 evening.

The initiative comes from Cusat and MYBYK, which is in charge of operating and maintaining shared bicycles available for hire at metro stations and other public spaces in the city. The shared bicycle project launched earlier this year is an initiative of CSML, in association with KMRL.

For details call 6238151008.