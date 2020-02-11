Bhavans schools win junior and senior titles of The Hindu Young World Quiz

Students from Bhavans schools stole the show at the Kochi regional round of the 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz that was held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday, with teams from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, walking away with the winner’s trophy in both the junior and senior categories.

The winning team in the junior category comprised Kiran Thomas Tyson and Arjun Vivek, while the senior team comprised Hrishikesh Varma and Neeraj B. Nair.

Coincidentally, Bhavans teams dominated as finalists too, comprising nine of the 12 teams in the two categories.

Speaking about the success saga of the two teams from BVM, Girinagar, Meena K., the teacher in charge of the school’s quiz group and special education, said that the credit should go to the enthusiastic students who stayed back after school hours and regularly attended coaching sessions in quiz.

“Moreover, a quiz master used to come and teach them. They also visit the library during free periods and update their general knowledge of different subjects.

“They clarify doubts through a WhatsApp group between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., after studies. Parents too are very supportive,” Ms Meena said. She was given a pair of special mementos for having groomed the quizards.

Among the juniors, a team comprising Ameya Madhavan and Advaith T.S. from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Poochatty, were the runners-up, while Aman B. Manoj and Harith Mohan from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, were the second runners-up. In the senior category, Krishnarpith N. and Aadhitya Jaganath L. from Bhavans Varuna Vidyalaya were the first runners-up, while Srinidhi B. and Aryan P. Nair from Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya were the second runners-up.

Among the finalists was Anoop Rajesh of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Ambalapuzha.

The other three finalists among juniors were Niranjan M. Kumar, Susan Peter, Devika Biju and Gitanjali S. Jacob from Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, and Bhanav N.S. and Pranava N.S. from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Ponnani.

Among seniors, the other finalists were John Joseph and Aaditya Sanker from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, and Zayan Naazim and Niranjan Warrier from Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya.

‘Quizzing a passion’

Prasanth Nair, MD of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), who came to be known popularly as “Collector Bro” during his tenure as the District Collector of Kozhikode, was the chief guest.

He spoke of how quizzing was a passion for him during his school days and exhorted students to keep their eyes and ears open to learn better. “Preparing for examinations alone is not enough. One has to be a better human being, learn to connect the points and fix problems. It is heartening that children are still passionate about quiz, despite proliferation of gadgets like cell phones,” Mr. Nair said.

The quiz was presented by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, while Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam, was the education partner. Cochin Shipyard Limited, State Bank of India and Indian Oil Corporation were the regional sponsors. Eveready was the gift sponsor, while Soulfull was the nutrition partner, Best Bakers the snack sponsor and Kochu TV the channel partner. The others who were present included U.A. Jayachandran, divisional manager of LIC, and Manoharan K. and V. Harikumar, regional manager and DGM respectively of the SBI.

All the finalists won exciting prizes, while the winners also won a bicycle each. All participants received participation certificates.