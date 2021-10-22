Bank strike near-total, says staff union

Agitation in support of CSB Bank employees

Most bank employees in the State observed a strike on Friday in solidarity with the ongoing agitation of employees of the CSB Bank, formerly Catholic Syrian Bank, who have been demanding fair wages and protection of employment.

An office bearer of the Catholic Syrian Bank Staff Federation called the strike a “huge success”.

Most employees and officers of the CSB Bank have been on the warpath demanding implementation of the 11th industry-level bipartite wage settlement effective from November, 2017, withdrawal of vindictive action against union office bearers and for regularisation of the over 3,500 contract and casual employees hired on meagre wages.

An office bearer of the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) said the CSB Staff Federation would conduct a campaign against the policies of the new foreign investor and hold another strike on December 30, 31 and January 1, 2022. If that did not work, there would be indefinite strike from March, he said.